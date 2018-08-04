Gramercy Property Trust Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (GPT)

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gramercy Property Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 20.65%.

GPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gramercy Property Trust to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of GPT stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Gramercy Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPT. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

