GrafTech International (EAF) Trading Up -1.4%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 30,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 547,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.33.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 72.06% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

