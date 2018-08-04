Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) VP Ronald D. Pittenger Sells 4,968 Shares

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) VP Ronald D. Pittenger sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $184,461.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,542.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GRC opened at $36.62 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

