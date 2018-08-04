GoPro (GPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GoPro had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GoPro stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,134,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,167. The company has a market cap of $906.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.17. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

