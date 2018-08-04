Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 810 Price Target for HSBC (HSBA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 810 ($10.64) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.72) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cfra set a GBX 780 ($10.25) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.59) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 735 ($9.66) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 769.55 ($10.11).

Shares of HSBC opened at GBX 715.80 ($9.40) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.49).

In other news, insider Marc Moses acquired 17,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.63) per share, with a total value of £125,900.08 ($165,418.58).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

