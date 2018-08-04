Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Commerzbank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cfra set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €69.56 ($81.84) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.