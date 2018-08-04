Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (HEI) a €97.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas set a €104.50 ($122.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.63 ($106.63).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement opened at €69.70 ($82.00) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €76.94 ($90.52) and a one year high of €96.00 ($112.94).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.