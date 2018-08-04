Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSBD. National Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, National Alliance Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC traded up $0.61, hitting $21.93, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 188,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $847.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 90,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 117,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 39.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

