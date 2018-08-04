Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Insider Karen Denise Walsh Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) insider Karen Denise Walsh bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Shares of TSE GSC traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.92. The company had a trading volume of 172,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,628. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.17.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Golden Star Resources had a return on equity of 1,299.50% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of C$89.52 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.49.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.