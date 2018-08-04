Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer Purchases 43,500 Shares

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer purchased 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,455.00.

Golden Star Resources traded down C$0.01, hitting C$0.92, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,628. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.17.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$89.52 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a return on equity of 1,299.50% and a net margin of 15.61%.

GSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.49.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

