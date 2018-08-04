Gogo (GOGO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOGO. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “under perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of Gogo traded up $0.13, hitting $3.76, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30. Gogo has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. purchased 187,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $993,903.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 359,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,789,149.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 844,444 shares of company stock worth $4,324,637 over the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

