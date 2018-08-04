Godaddy (GDDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $75.94. 2,261,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,473. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 180.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $80.42.

Several analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

In other news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $8,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,951,126.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,344,837 shares of company stock worth $307,432,177 over the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

