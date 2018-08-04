Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.77).

LON GOCO opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.58).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

