Globalstar (GSAT) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 5,037,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,002,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a return on equity of 145.71% and a net margin of 172.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,179,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 228,453 shares in the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.3% during the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 5,887,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 24.4% during the first quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 464,975 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 51.2% during the first quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 557,991 shares in the last quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

