Global X US Preferred ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (PFFD)

Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF traded down $0.07, reaching $24.33, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 23,452 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

