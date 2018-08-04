Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) by 24,646.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Get Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF alerts:

EMFM opened at $22.04 on Friday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.