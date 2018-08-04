Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of BRSS stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. 240,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Global Brass and Copper has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $720.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $111,984.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,982.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

