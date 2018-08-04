Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 13,000 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,114 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. UMB Financial comprises about 6.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of UMB Financial worth $20,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.85 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,384.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $169,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $179,595 and sold 3,963 shares valued at $308,093. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $73.98 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

