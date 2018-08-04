Glaukos (GKOS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Piper Jaffray Companies to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE GKOS traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,629. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,411.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $341,473.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,873.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,513 shares of company stock worth $2,459,890 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 678,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 75,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,630,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.