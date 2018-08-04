Glaukos Corp (GKOS) COO Chris M. Calcaterra Sells 38,983 Shares

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 38,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,732,404.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Glaukos traded down $5.62, reaching $39.39, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,195,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,629. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,200,000 after buying an additional 119,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 680.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

