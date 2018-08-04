Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,913. The company has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $23.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.49 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.08%. research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,975,000 after buying an additional 57,563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 166,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 333,482 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

