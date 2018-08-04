Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,975,000 after acquiring an additional 57,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 166,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 970.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 333,482 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.08%. equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

