Gilead Sciences (GILD) Given a $94.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences traded up $0.30, hitting $77.93, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,628,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,029. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,933,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,849,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,346,000 after purchasing an additional 379,867 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,805 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

