Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Snap Inc (SNAP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,563 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Snap by 657.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881,245 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Snap by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,675,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,137 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 454.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,901 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Snap by 229.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,759,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,587,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,766,000 after acquiring an additional 938,915 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,040,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $274,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,881 shares of company stock worth $29,010,228 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.73 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Snap had a negative net margin of 179.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $230.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

