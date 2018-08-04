Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Carbon Black Inc (CBLK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carbon Black as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBLK. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CBLK stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Carbon Black Inc has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Carbon Black’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

