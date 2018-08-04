Gildan Activewear (GIL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Gildan Activewear from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Gildan Activewear traded down $0.39, reaching $31.16, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,248. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,927,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,932,000 after buying an additional 260,186 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,632,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,055,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,345,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 548,300 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

