Gildan Activewear (GIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $764.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.72 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear updated its FY18 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Gildan Activewear traded down $0.39, hitting $31.16, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,878,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,248. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

