Genuine Parts (GPC) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $3,887,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $98.04 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.