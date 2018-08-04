Gentherm Inc (THRM) Director Ronald T. Hundzinski Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Director Ronald T. Hundzinski bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 190,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,077. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.