General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.34.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.14 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

