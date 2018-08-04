General Dynamics (GD) Given a $275.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.81.

GD opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

