Generac (GNRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.98.

Generac stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 701,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,242. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. Generac has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.41 million. Generac had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,539,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $755,532.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,662 shares of company stock worth $3,894,533. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 51.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

