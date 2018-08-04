GCP Student Living (DIGS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.98), with a volume of 127482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

