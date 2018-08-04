GATX (GATX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about GATX (NYSE:GATX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GATX earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4232229955546 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GATX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.58. 215,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. GATX had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $349.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on shares of GATX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

