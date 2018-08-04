Gas (GAS) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Gas has a market cap of $84.68 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $8.36 or 0.00112881 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Huobi, Poloniex and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00375477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00193613 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns, Poloniex, Coinnest, DragonEX, Cobinhood and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.