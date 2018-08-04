Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Receives $38.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 1,681,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,135.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

