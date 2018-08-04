Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,073.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.40, hitting $13.36, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 220,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,700. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.68.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

