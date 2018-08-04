FY2019 Earnings Forecast for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (KGFHY)

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

