FY2018 EPS Estimates for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Raised by William Blair (VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $654.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 24.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

