FTS International (FTSI) PT Lowered to $15.00

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTSI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FTS International in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FTS International opened at $12.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.54. FTS International has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $5.02. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that FTS International will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

