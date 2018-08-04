FTE Networks (FTNW) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News stories about FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FTE Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7129632250664 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTE Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of FTE Networks traded up $0.45, reaching $16.96, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,534. FTE Networks has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter.

FTE Networks Company Profile

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

