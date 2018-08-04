Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTR. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Frontier Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $410.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.57. Frontier Communications has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 22.9% in the first quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

