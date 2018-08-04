Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,898,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,705,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,437,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 162,662 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after buying an additional 110,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,290,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,209,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COST opened at $222.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $224.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.61.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
