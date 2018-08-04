Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,898,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,705,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,437,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 162,662 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after buying an additional 110,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,290,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,209,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $222.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $224.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.61.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

