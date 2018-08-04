Fresnillo (FRES) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.77) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,330 ($17.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fresnillo to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,460.74 ($19.19) to GBX 1,270 ($16.69) in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.05) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,500 ($19.71) to GBX 1,400 ($18.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.28) to GBX 1,330 ($17.47) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.93).

Fresnillo opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($13.33) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,746 ($22.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

