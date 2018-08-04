Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($113.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.50 ($111.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €86.00 ($101.18) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($88.86) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($110.38).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

