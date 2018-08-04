FreightCar America (RAIL) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

RAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $18.50 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.59.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 7,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $117,769.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $317,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $149,084.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.