Fox Factory (FOXF) Stock Price Up -1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $61.45. 5,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $982,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,454,660 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

