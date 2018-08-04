Fox Factory (FOXF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of Fox Factory opened at $61.45 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 20,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $407,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,570.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,454,660. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 455,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

