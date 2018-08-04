Forward Air Co. (FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble Sells 2,000 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.39. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forward Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 434,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 418,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.