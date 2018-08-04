Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Since the release of second-quarter 2018 results, Fortune Brands' shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, initiatives to launch new products, inorganic activities and shareholder-friendly policy in the long run. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and revenues grew 8.7% and 4.7% respectively. For 2018, the company anticipates gaining from roughly 5-7% growth in the U.S. home products market and 5-6% rise in global market. It anticipates earnings per share to be within $3.62-$3.72 range, higher than the earlier forecast of $3.58-$3.70. Sales are predicted to grow 6-7%, with healthy growth in Doors, Plumbing and Security segments. However, rising costs and expenses and huge debt levels can be detrimental to the company's financials. Also, the stock currently appear over-valued compared with the industry.”

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 852,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,395. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.